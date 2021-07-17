Arrest Facebook ID hackers quickly: BMPCA

Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association (BMPCA) has demanded immediate arrest of Facebook ID hackers to stop the chaos in the society and harassment of customers as the crime cycle of hacking Facebook IDs has increased in the recent times.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, president of the organization, said that Facebook is the most popular and used social media in Bangladesh.

At present, the number of users through this is about 43 million and involves transactions of nearly Tk 200 crore.

In addition to providing important news in the media, important information is published by government and non-government organizations through Facebook pages. It even uses the medium of expressing personal opinions as well as family contacts and events. In the current Corona pandemic, all the information and entertainment is being

used at home. And there is a class of fraudsters who use this opportunity to do evil, which we call Facebook hacking. This group of hackers is hacking the personal IDs of renowned and popular personalities and sending matching links to one of their acquaintances. And by clicking on the link of the acquaintance, the hacker gang is hacking the IDs and stealing important information, he added.