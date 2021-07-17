Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Arrest Facebook ID hackers quickly: BMPCA

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association (BMPCA) has demanded immediate arrest of Facebook ID hackers to stop the chaos in the society and harassment of customers as the crime cycle of hacking Facebook IDs has increased in the recent times.
Mohiuddin Ahmed, president of the organization, said that Facebook is the most popular and used social media in Bangladesh.
At present, the number of users through this is about 43 million and involves transactions of nearly Tk 200 crore.
In addition to providing important news in the media, important information is published by government and non-government organizations through Facebook pages. It even uses the medium of expressing personal opinions as well as family contacts and events.  In the current Corona pandemic, all the information and entertainment is being
    used at home. And there is a class of fraudsters who use this opportunity to do evil, which we call Facebook hacking. This group of hackers is hacking the personal IDs of renowned and popular personalities and sending matching links to one of their acquaintances. And by clicking on the link of the acquaintance, the hacker gang is hacking the IDs and stealing important information, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arrest Facebook ID hackers quickly: BMPCA
China to work for cooperative partnership
Folk music legend Fakir Alamgir in ICU with Covid-19
Evaly’s office closed, customers, creditors return disappointed
Destiny MD’s Zoom meet found true
Home bound people flout health guidelines
Shamsul Alam likely to be state minister for planning
Tigers crush Zimbabwe by 155 runs riding on Liton’s bat and Shakib’s ball


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft