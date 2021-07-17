Video
Saturday, 17 July, 2021
Front Page

China to work for cooperative partnership

Chinese FM tells Bangladesh counterpart at Tashkent

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China is willing to work with Bangladesh to maintain the momentum of the development of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.
He also assured Bangladesh that the Chinese government will support Bangladesh to initiate vaccine coproduction with partnership from Bangladeshi and Chinese stakeholders, according to the Foreign Ministry release.
The Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister gave the assurance when he meet Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed the issues on the sidelines of the International Conference on "Central and South Asia: Regional connectivity -- Challenges and opportunities" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday, said a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry.
Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue to work further for the repatriation of the Rohingyas. They also underscored the need to resume the tripartite dialogue.
Dr Momen thanked the Chinese government for initiating the six-party Covid consultation and
    expressed Bangladesh's gratitude to the Chinese government for standing by the people of Bangladesh at an extremely difficult time by sending vaccine doses as gifts and also opening the commercial supply line, the release said.
"China and Bangladesh are good neighbours and friends and the two sides always adhere to equal treatment and mutual respect, continue to deepen friendly cooperation, and actively jointly build the "Belt and Road", according to the Chinese Embassy.
The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka issued a release on Friday over the discussion between the foreign ministers of Bangladesh and China.
Wang Yi said that China and Bangladesh are good neighbours and friends and the two sides always adhere to equal treatment and mutual respect.
They have continued to deepen friendly cooperation, actively joining the Belt and Road Initiative, he said.  
Yi said China highly appreciates Bangladesh's firm support for China's correct position on issues related to China's core interests, and will, as always, support Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, safeguarding international fairness and justice, and upholding the basic norm of international relations of non-interference in internal affairs, the Chinese Embassy release said.  
"Both parties must jointly oppose the politicization of the coronavirus' origin. China is willing to provide support and assistance to Bangladesh in poverty reduction through China and South Asian Poverty Reduction Centers," said the Chinese Foreign Minister.
Dr Momen said that Bangladesh has always adhered to the one-China principle and firmly supports China on issues involving China's internal affairs such as Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Tibet.  
"Thanks to China for providing vaccine assistance to Bangladesh and sending charcoal in the snow at a critical moment," he said.  
Bangladesh opposes the politicization of traceability, and hopes to cooperate with China in vaccine filling, and strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation, said a media release shared by the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.  
"China has set an example for the world in poverty reduction. Bangladesh supports the China and South Asian Poverty Reduction Centers proposed by China and hopes to share China's experience in poverty reduction," it reads.  
Bangladesh hoped that China will continue to play a mediating and constructive role in properly resolving the Rakhine State issue, the Chinese Embassy release said.


