Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Folk music legend Fakir Alamgir in ICU with Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Folk music legend Fakir Alamgir in ICU with Covid-19

Folk music legend Fakir Alamgir in ICU with Covid-19

Legendary folk singer Fakir Alamgir was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the United Hospital in the capital on Thursday night after contracting Covid-19.
The folk icon has been suffering from fever for the last three days and was
    taken to a local hospital after his condition worsened, said his wife Suraiya Alamgir.
She said Alamgir's lungs are 25 percent infected and sought dua from his fans, admirers and well-wishers.
Fakir Alamgir stepped into the music arena in 1966 and played a vital role during the mass upsurge of 1969 as a member of the Kranti Shilpi Gosthi and Gana Shilpi Gosthi. During the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, he joined the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and performed frequently to inspire freedom fighters.
After the independence of the country, Alamgir played a pivotal role in the development of Bengali pop music alongside Ferdous Wahid, Azam Khan, Pilu Momtaz and others by combining indigenous tunes with western music.
In his illustrious career, several of his songs including "O Sokhina", "Shantahar", "Nelson Mandela", "Naam Tar Chhilo John Henry", "Banglar Comrade Bondhu" became very popular and achieved monumental success.
A Masters' graduate of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Dhaka University, Fakir Alamgir has also been a writer. He has published several books including 'Gono Sangeet er Oteet O Bortoman', 'Muktijuddher Smriti o Bijoyer Gaan', 'Amar Kotha', 'Jara Achhen Hridoypotey' and more.
Alamgir is the founder of the cultural organization 'Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi' in 1976. He has also served as the president of Gono Sangeet Shamanya Parishad (GSSP).
The government awarded the Ekushey Padak to Fakir Alamgir in 1999 for his significant contribution to music.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arrest Facebook ID hackers quickly: BMPCA
China to work for cooperative partnership
Folk music legend Fakir Alamgir in ICU with Covid-19
Evaly’s office closed, customers, creditors return disappointed
Destiny MD’s Zoom meet found true
Home bound people flout health guidelines
Shamsul Alam likely to be state minister for planning
Tigers crush Zimbabwe by 155 runs riding on Liton’s bat and Shakib’s ball


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft