Evaly’s office closed, customers, creditors return disappointed

Customers and creditors are flocking to the Evaly's office every day to get back their money but the office is telling them to contact it after the restrictions on movements are relaxed.

Evaly's office at Sobhanbagh of Dhanmondi in the capital was found closed on Thursday morning with two notices hanging asking customers that it wouldn't deliver any direct service but online service and delivery of products would continue.

The notice bore no signature. An on-duty security guard said even though the government had relaxed the restrictions, no official from Evaly had come to office.

Many customers were seen returning disappointed after a long wait in front of the Evaly office.

Many trades and companies are severing ties with e-commerce company Evaly. Over the last two days, those companies have informed their customers through text messages that they will no longer deliver products on vouchers issued by Evaly.

They said they were not getting prices of products from Evaly.

After Rang Bangladesh, several other companies including clothing brand Gentle Park, Trends, Artisan have informed their customers not to supply products on Evaly vouchers.

Suppliers are also flocking to Evaly's office for their dues. Besides, customers who did not get their goods and money back also started crowding at Evaly's office at Dhanmondi.

Several e-commerce

platforms were blamed for their alleged fraudulence. They are Alesha Mart, Dhamaka Shop, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, Boom Boom, Adyen Mart, Needs, Qcoom, E-orange, Dalal Plus and Bajaj Collection.

Evaly kept closing its office at Dhanmondi despite the government's removal of lockdown restrictions. According to sources, like e-commerce platform Evaly, there are also allegations against Dhamaka.

Customers of Evaly are repeatedly visiting the office with various complaints and queries but to no avail.

Most of the customers, despite payments on multiple occasions, are yet to receive any product or refund from Evaly.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) requested Bangladesh Bank (BB) to freeze the account of e-commerce company Dhamaka.

From motorcycle to refrigerators and from mobile handsets to television to private car, Evaly made aggressive business without following any regulations.

The e-commerce platform attracted people through different 'controversial' campaigns. Users also alleged about experiencing trouble during financial transactions.

Bangladesh Bank has already got Evaly's bank account information. The central bank has also sought account details of 11 other e-commerce companies from banks and non-banking financial institutions.

Many of the customers who went to the Evaly office complained that were not getting any response even after calling the hotline.

After such allegations, the reporters called Evaly's Customer Care (098311116). After waiting for 8 minutes, the call was not connected to anyone from the authorities.

One of the customers, Rahim Khan, who went to Evaly office, said he had ordered products worth around Tk 5 lakh including AC, motorcycles and electric fans at different times of the month from February to April.

Delivery time has passed but not a single product has been received yet, he said.

He came to Evaly's office for the sixth time after 45 working days. He alleged that he had already spent several thousand tasks by calling the customer care of Evaly. But he was yet to fine any solution.

Another customer, Golam Rabbani Hira from Modammadpur, alleged that he had ordered a product worth Tk 3.5 under the 'cyclone' offer of Evaly last year.

He said he was given a check to get back his money but he couldn't draw any money

However, Mohammad Russell, Managing Director of Evaly, last night said, "Our office is not closed,"

The call center is open from 8 am to 11 pm. Product delivery system is also in operation. However, due to the corona, a part of the staff is working from home, he said.

According to an inspection report of the central bank, Evaly's liabilities to customers and merchants have risen to Tk403.80 crore, while its current asset is only Tk65.17 crore.

Evaly did not deliver products against a cumulative sum of Tk213.94 crore in advance payments from customers since 14 March this year,

Earlier this month the Commerce Ministry instructed the Home Ministry to file a case against Evaly for allegedly embezzling payments taken in advance from customers and owed to merchants.

When Evaly first grabbed the public attention, its Managing Director Mohammad Russell had told the media that they could offer astonishingly low prices as they purchased products in bulk directly from the dealers who purchased directly from the manufacturers.

After too many allegations surfaced against Evaly last year, a multi-pronged investigation was initiated by several government agencies, including the DNCRP, the Commerce Ministry, Home Ministry, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Bangladesh Bank.

An investigation team from Bangladesh Police was given the task to conduct a scrutiny, after which at least eight types of fraud and irregularities were detected.

Allegations of money laundering have also been raised against Evaly.

The e-commerce platform introduced 'impossible' cash-back offer to attract people. The company offers maximum of 150 percent cash-back offer which is an ultimate violation of competitive business policy.

