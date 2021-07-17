Destiny MD’s Zoom meet found true

The Prison Investigation Committee has found the truth of Destiny-2000 Limited Managing Director Rafiqul Amin's 5 days Zoom meeting incident form the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) prison cell.

On Friday, DIG Prison of Dhaka Division, and head of the 3- member investigation committee assured the information to the media.

"On July 10, we completed the investigation and

submitted a 38 page report with 19 recommendations to the Department of Prisons.," Touhidul Islam said.

"During interrogation the detainee Rafiqul himself admitted that he had joined the Zoom meeting at midnight using button mobile internet services. Those mobiles were not found," he added.

The investigation convicted 14 jail guards in this regard on video footage. As one of them has retired, action has been taken against the remaining 13 guards.

The DIG said "We found no evidence in connection to his holding the zoom meeting in exchange for money. Negligence of the guards on duty in the prison cell gave Rafiqul an opportunity. "

After the investigation he suggested four deputy district jailors to remain alert and also recommended that action be taken against detainees for violating prison rules.

The Department of Prisons formed a three-member inquiry committee comprising Mohammad Touhidul Islam, Narayanganj District Jailer Shah Rafiqul Islam and Munshiganj District Jail Superintendent Nurnabi Bhuiyan after the news broke that Destiny's MD Rafiqul had attended a zoom meeting from BSMMU prison cell.









