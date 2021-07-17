Home bound people flout health guidelines



Mohakhali Bus Terminal (top) in the capital sees thronging of people eager to go home to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha with family members as a large number of people are taking the opportunity during the weeklong easing of the restrictions of the earlier imposed countrywide lockdown aimed at arresting the alarming spread of Covid-19. Sadarghat Launch Terminal (bottom left) teems with passengers due to the same reason. At Kamalapur Railway Station (bottom right), a kid waives as she leaves for village home with her father to celebrate the Eid. The photos were taken on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Capital's important inter-district bus terminals including Gabtoli, Mohakhali, Sayedabad terminals saw a mad rush of people with many people crowding at the bus counters for advanced tickets on the eve of Eid.

Long route public transport started operation from Thursday after a two-week lockdown, imposed in the wake of countrywide spike in Corona infection and deaths.

It was seen at Gabtoli Bus Terminal on Friday morning that passengers who had already collected tickets were waiting for the bus in front of the counters without masks on their faces. The man in charge of counter said that this pressure would increase by the afternoon.

Mehfuzul Islam, a private company employee who came to Gabtoli Bus Terminal was trying to get the advance ticket to go home on July 19. Excited to get the ticket, Mehfuz told the Daily Observer, "I am happy by booking a ticket to go home to celebrate Eid with my family."

Meanwhile, hundreds of trucks boarded with sacrificial animals and passenger buses from different parts of the south were found stranded on the Daulatdia-Paturia route.

including Dhaka increased at Daulatdia Ghat. Long queues of vehicles were seen as the number of ferry was less than the demand.

Mustakim, a bus driver from Gopalganj, said he had been stuck in a long queue for more than two hours.

"The passengers are getting impatient. But there is nothing to do. I don't know when the ferry will reach," he added.

Asaduzzaman Ershad, owner of AS Enterprise Transport, said, "There is some pressure today as it is Friday. However, passengers have to wait because the buses are late."

Ghat officials said that only 15 ferries were operating on the Daulatdia-Paturia route.

Launches were allegedly carrying extra passengers beyond their capacity violating strict health guidelines directives of the Shipping Ministry.

However, a mobile court fined four launch owners Tk 20,000 for carrying extra passengers on the Banglabazar-Shimulia route.

Madaripur DC Rahima Khatun said, "The restrictions have been relaxed on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. As a result, passenger pressure has increased at the ghat. The administration is in a strict position in ghat area to follow the instructions of the government. Strict action will be taken if the law is not obeyed."

But Railway authority was seen strict implementing the government directives regarding health guidelines and all trains left the stations keeping at 50 percent capacity maintaining physical distance among the passengers.

