Tigers crush Zimbabwe by 155 runs riding on Liton’s bat and Shakib’s ball



Bangladesh's Litton Kumer Das celebrates 100 runs with team mate Afif Hossain Dhrubo during the first ODI cricket match between Bangladesh and hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on 16 July 2021. PHOTO: AFP

Winning the toss Zimbabwe invited Bangladesh to bat first and got a good start with the ball. They hunted visiting skipper Tamim Iqbal's wicket yet before opening his account. Shakib was in hurry to show aggression but for 19 runs only while Mohammad Mithun, who was promoted in the batting order at 4 in dearth of Mushfiqur Rahim, had also departed scoring as many runs as Shakib scored. Man at 5 Mosaddek Hossain Saikat went for five runs only as guests started to quake to score losing four wickets to post 74 runs on the board. Liton was against the stream. He saw the dismissals from the other end till the arrival of

Mahmudullah Riyad, the proven savior in Bangladesh side. Like one-off Test, Mahmudullah-Liton pair once again emerged as rescuers and stood a very crucial 93-run 5th wickets' partnership to pull the Tigers on the right track. Mahmudullah however, had gone for 33 runs.

Liton kept swinging his bat and picked up his 4th ODI ton, who has three fifties next to his name in 50-over cricket as well. The clean hitter of the ball scored 102 runs off 114 deliveries. He articulated his innings by eight boundaries.

Mahmudullah and Liton were very cautious after early collapse, which eventually reduced Bangladesh run rate, but Afif Hossain Dhrubo and Mehidy Miraz compensated in the late overs. Afif hammered a windy 45 runs off 35 balls while Miraz scored 26 from 25 deliveries. Taskin Ahmed had gone just after opening the account. Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam remained unbeaten with eight and not respectively as Bangladesh piled up 276 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 50 overs.

Luke Jongwe was the most successful Zimbabwean bowler claiming three wickets while Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava shared two wickets each.

Zimbabwe in reply, had been cracked down against Bangladesh mighty bowling attack. Debutant opener Tadiwanashe Marumani went for a duck and his opening mate Wesley Madhevere for nine runs. Stand-in skipper Brandon Taylor and Dion Myers got starts but couldn't prolong their innings. Taylor gathered 24 while Myers18. Regis Chakabva was the lone fighter in the middle, who scored 54 runs from 51 balls.

Hosts however, were able to manage 121 runs for nine wickets from 28.5 overs. Timycen Maruma was absent hurt, who sustained leg injury during fielding, as Tigers' sealed a massive 155 runs' victory.

Shakib hauled five wickets allowing 30 runs while pacers trio Taskin, Saifuddin and Shoriful shared one wicket apiece.

Liton named the Man of the Match for his heroic 102-runs' innings.

The two sides will engage couple of more occasions on July 18 and 20 respectively.







