Dhaka situation worst with 68 deaths



A serious Covid-19 patient is brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 8,536 patients recovered across the country, taking the total number of recovery to 914,343, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate was logged 28.96 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.08 per cent and the death rate remains 1.61 per cent. At the same time, 41,947 samples were tested in 627 labs across the country.

Highest 68 deaths were recorded in Dhaka division followed by 39 in Khulna, 36 in Chittagong, 14 in Rajshahi, 9 in Sylhet, 8 in Barisal, 7 in Mymensingh, and 6 in Rangpur divisions.

Of the deceased - 113 were men and 74 women while 101 were aged above 60, 36 aged between 51 and 60, 30 aged between 41 and 50, 11 aged between 31 and 40, seven in the 21-30 and two belonging to the 11-20 age group.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 12,166 men and 5,299 women.

However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, it claimed more than 4,086,195 lives across the world and infected more than 189,925,125 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









The country on Friday witnessed a slight drop in covid-19 death as 187 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am, taking the death toll to 17,465 with registration of 12,148 new cases of infection in the meantime. The total number of new cases now stands at 1,083,922.Besides, 8,536 patients recovered across the country, taking the total number of recovery to 914,343, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The positivity rate was logged 28.96 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.08 per cent and the death rate remains 1.61 per cent. At the same time, 41,947 samples were tested in 627 labs across the country.Highest 68 deaths were recorded in Dhaka division followed by 39 in Khulna, 36 in Chittagong, 14 in Rajshahi, 9 in Sylhet, 8 in Barisal, 7 in Mymensingh, and 6 in Rangpur divisions.Of the deceased - 113 were men and 74 women while 101 were aged above 60, 36 aged between 51 and 60, 30 aged between 41 and 50, 11 aged between 31 and 40, seven in the 21-30 and two belonging to the 11-20 age group.The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 12,166 men and 5,299 women.However, the country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Meanwhile, it claimed more than 4,086,195 lives across the world and infected more than 189,925,125 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.The virus broke out in China's Wuhan city in December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.