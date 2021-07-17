

Additional SP dies of Covid

Md Sohel Rana, AIG (Media and Public Relations) of Bangladesh Police, said, Ahsan Habib was on life support at the hospital since July 6.

The body was sent to the village home of the deceased under the management of Bangladesh Police. The namaz-e-janaza was held at his village on Friday afternoon in presence of senior police officials. He will be buried at the family graveyard.

Ahsan Habib was serving in the 1st Armed Police Battalion of Rangamati.

He is survived by his father, mother, wife, five brothers, two sisters and a host of relatives. He was born in Basantapur village of Chauddagram upazila in Comilla district.

Md Ahsan Habib passed the 33rd BCS examination and joined Bangladesh Police as Assistant Superintendent of Police. He was promoted to additional police superintendent in May last. Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed has expressed deep shock over his death.

