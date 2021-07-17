Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Additional SP dies of Covid

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Additional SP dies of Covid

Additional SP dies of Covid

An additional SP of Bangladesh Police died of Covid-19 at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital on Thursday night.
Md Sohel Rana, AIG (Media and Public Relations) of Bangladesh Police, said, Ahsan Habib was on life support at the hospital since July 6.
The body was sent to the village home of the deceased under the management of Bangladesh Police. The namaz-e-janaza was held at his village on Friday afternoon in presence of senior police officials. He will be buried at the family graveyard.
Ahsan Habib was serving in the 1st Armed Police Battalion of Rangamati.
He is survived by his father, mother, wife, five brothers, two sisters and a host of relatives. He was born in Basantapur village of Chauddagram upazila in Comilla district.
Md Ahsan Habib passed the 33rd BCS examination and joined Bangladesh Police as Assistant Superintendent of Police. He was promoted to additional police superintendent in May last. Inspector General of Police Dr Benazir Ahmed has expressed deep shock over his death.
So far, 101 police personnel have lost their lives while providing services to people during the current Covid pandemic.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Additional SP dies of Covid
Late BNP leader Hannan Shah’s wife dies
Beximco, ICB sign trust deed for Beximco Green Sukuk al-Istisna’a
Driver of cattle-laden truck shot dead
Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
DRU members can receive treatment over telephone
Light rain likely over country
GP net profit declines by 3.44pc in 2021


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft