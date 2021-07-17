Late BNP leader Hannan Shah’s wife dies

Syeda Farruk Sultana, wife of late BNP standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah, died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Friday. She was 73.

She breathed her last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka at 3:05pm, said BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.

Sultana was admitted to the CMH on July 8 with high blood pressure and was put on life support at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital on July 10.

Her first namaz-e-janza will be held on the premises of Mohakhali DOHS Jam-e-Mosque at 11am on Saturday.

Later, Sultana's body will be taken to Kapasia upazila in Gazipur where she will be buried at their family graveyard after two more janazas there. -UNB



