Beximco, ICB sign trust deed for Beximco Green Sukuk al-Istisna’a

Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh signed a trust deed in relation to the issuance of Bangladesh's first ever Corporate Sukuk, ie Beximco Green-Sukuk al-Istisna'a.

Through this deed, ICB will act as the trustee to the Tk 3,000 crore Green-Sukuk that had recently got approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, said a press release on Friday.

A signing ceremony was held in this regard at Beximco Limited's corporate office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

Managing director of Beximco Limited OK Chowdhury and managing director of ICB, Md Abul Hossain signed the contract for respective parties.

M Rafiqul Islam, managing director of Beximco's solar business, Mostafa Zamanul Bahar, executive director of Beximco Limited, and Ershad Hossain, managing director of City Bank Capital Resources Limited, were present, among the high officials from both the organisations, at the ceremony.









