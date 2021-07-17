Driver of cattle-laden truck shot dead



Farmers getting their cows off a truck at a cattle market in the capital's Uttara ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken on Friday. photo: observer

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 35, son of Mohammad Bashir Miah of Chanda village in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore district.

Police said the truck carrying 12 cows was heading towards Bibir Hat in Chattogram from Magura. Four to five robbers from a small pickup van asked the truck driver to stop the vehicle on Bridge No. 4 in Bayezid Link Road area of Fauzdarhat. As Abdur Rahman did not stop the truck, the robbers opened fire on him,leaving him dead on the spot. The robbers fled the scene when travellers of the truck started shouting. -UNB





CHATTOGRAM, July 16: The driver of a cattle-laden truck was shot dead by robbers on Fauzdarhat-Bayezid Link Road at Salimpur Union in Sitakunda upazila early Friday.The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 35, son of Mohammad Bashir Miah of Chanda village in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore district.Police said the truck carrying 12 cows was heading towards Bibir Hat in Chattogram from Magura. Four to five robbers from a small pickup van asked the truck driver to stop the vehicle on Bridge No. 4 in Bayezid Link Road area of Fauzdarhat. As Abdur Rahman did not stop the truck, the robbers opened fire on him,leaving him dead on the spot. The robbers fled the scene when travellers of the truck started shouting. -UNB