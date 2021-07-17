Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Driver of cattle-laden truck shot dead

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Farmers getting their cows off a truck at a cattle market in the capital's Uttara ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken on Friday. photo: observer

Farmers getting their cows off a truck at a cattle market in the capital's Uttara ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. The photo was taken on Friday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, July 16: The driver of a cattle-laden truck was shot dead by robbers on Fauzdarhat-Bayezid Link Road at Salimpur Union in Sitakunda upazila early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 35, son of Mohammad Bashir Miah of Chanda village in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore district.
Police said the truck carrying 12 cows was heading towards Bibir Hat in Chattogram from Magura. Four to five robbers from a small pickup van asked the truck driver to stop the vehicle on Bridge No. 4 in Bayezid Link Road area of Fauzdarhat. As Abdur Rahman did not stop the truck, the robbers opened fire on him,leaving him dead on the spot. The robbers fled the scene when travellers of the truck started shouting.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Additional SP dies of Covid
Late BNP leader Hannan Shah’s wife dies
Beximco, ICB sign trust deed for Beximco Green Sukuk al-Istisna’a
Driver of cattle-laden truck shot dead
Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
DRU members can receive treatment over telephone
Light rain likely over country
GP net profit declines by 3.44pc in 2021


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft