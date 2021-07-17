Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Dhaka back to its old self

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Dhaka back to its old self

Dhaka back to its old self

In the very first day of the relaxation of strict 'lockdown' Dhaka dwellers experienced unbearable traffic congestion. The sidewalks of the city were also packed. Thousands of people left the city, barely maintaining health guidelines. Congestion persisted almost throughout the day in the capital. Buses, trains and launches were packed with home going people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Evidently, Dhaka has returned to its familiar pre-lockdown character with heavy traffic jams and bustling crowds on streets, shopping centres and markets packed with people.
Pedestrians, private vehicles, motorcycles, rickshaws and other vehicles flooded the capital's streets. At most shopping centres, maintaining health and safety rules appeared to be a big challenge because of sudden on rush of crowds. Thousands of passengers, transport workers and shoppers were found violating health safety guidelines. Consequently, risk of Covid spread rises.

However, the government on Monday announced that the 'strict lockdown' would be relaxed from July 15 to July 22. According to government rules, all types of transport modes were supposed to carry passengers at 50 per cent capacity to minimise the risk of C-19 transmission, but some local trains, buses and launches allegedly violated the rules by carrying more passengers. Thousands of people were seen crossing the Padma on crowded ferries. In addition, passengers also alleged that some bus operators overcharged, while others complained about scarcity of bus tickets.
We are failing to notice that for the past 5 consecutive days the toll is above 200.
It is a matter of grave concern when the country has been witnessing high single-day death toll for several months, with the increasing daily C-19 positivity rate. On Thursday, the country witnessed the second-highest single-day death toll of 226, while the daily positivity rate was 27.23 per cent.
Under these circumstances, we fear it could lead to a further spike in Covid-19 infection rate and deaths, as was the case in the aftermath of Eid-ul-Fitr in mid-May, this year.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday warned about the 3rd wave of the ongoing pandemic. Unquestionably, increased public activities and poor enforcement of public health guidelines - both are to be blamed for the spike in infection and death rates.

We must not forget that, whether the lockdown is relaxed or imposed, the pandemic has not been ended rather a third wave is coming. Hence, the government must prepare to handle the situation by strictly implementing health guidelines and while boosting up its countrywide vaccination programme. Moreover, adequate medical equipments and manpower must be mobilised to tackle the upcoming 3rd wave. Since people are rushing home, they must maintain health guidelines in order to keep secure their near and dear ones.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka back to its old self
Lifting lockdown a suicidal decision
Pandemic lifts child marriage at the peak
UNHRC adopts resolution on Rohingya crisis
Congrats Tigers, now build on further
Deadly Delta variant now dominates Dhaka
Yet another factory havoc cost 52 lives
Control price hike with an iron fist


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft