

Dhaka back to its old self



Evidently, Dhaka has returned to its familiar pre-lockdown character with heavy traffic jams and bustling crowds on streets, shopping centres and markets packed with people.

Pedestrians, private vehicles, motorcycles, rickshaws and other vehicles flooded the capital's streets. At most shopping centres, maintaining health and safety rules appeared to be a big challenge because of sudden on rush of crowds. Thousands of passengers, transport workers and shoppers were found violating health safety guidelines. Consequently, risk of Covid spread rises.



However, the government on Monday announced that the 'strict lockdown' would be relaxed from July 15 to July 22. According to government rules, all types of transport modes were supposed to carry passengers at 50 per cent capacity to minimise the risk of C-19 transmission, but some local trains, buses and launches allegedly violated the rules by carrying more passengers. Thousands of people were seen crossing the Padma on crowded ferries. In addition, passengers also alleged that some bus operators overcharged, while others complained about scarcity of bus tickets.

We are failing to notice that for the past 5 consecutive days the toll is above 200.

It is a matter of grave concern when the country has been witnessing high single-day death toll for several months, with the increasing daily C-19 positivity rate. On Thursday, the country witnessed the second-highest single-day death toll of 226, while the daily positivity rate was 27.23 per cent.

Under these circumstances, we fear it could lead to a further spike in Covid-19 infection rate and deaths, as was the case in the aftermath of Eid-ul-Fitr in mid-May, this year.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday warned about the 3rd wave of the ongoing pandemic. Unquestionably, increased public activities and poor enforcement of public health guidelines - both are to be blamed for the spike in infection and death rates.



