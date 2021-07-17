Corona is not a matter of joke

Dear Sir



Despite the Delta variant, the new wave of the corona virus is hitting the country hard taking serious toll on life and livelihood. Most people seem to be caring it little in utter defiance of health safety guidelines. Negligence being displayed by them when it comes to maintaining social distancing in public places is really disappointing.

Besides, the way many of them wear masks is not proper at all. The condition of wearing masks is one's nostrils must remain covered under it. But in maximum cases, people are seen with their masks hanging from their chin. In this condition they are also found smoking or chewing battle leaf talking with others keeping not even a single foot distance. Remaining utter oblivious of the consequence of such behavior, these idiots joke not only with their own life, but also that of others.

We must contain the spread of the virus as soon as possible, before things take a turn for the worse. In that regard, the authorities must strictly enforce the health guidelines and people must be made aware of the dangers of not complying with them.

Chunnu,

Wari, Dhaka