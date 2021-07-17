

Sino-Bangla ties passing an auspicious moment

Regardless of early challenges in China-Bangladesh relations, Dhaka has effectively utilized Beijing's developing interest in South Asia to its advantage. However, it sponsored its longstanding accomplice, Pakistan, in Bangladesh's battle for freedom in 1971 and therefore retained discretionary acknowledgment of Bangladesh until 1975. Beijing presently partakes in a positive relationship with Dhaka that has inescapable and public help in Bangladesh. Since 1975, China has kept a "non-impedance strategy" in Bangladeshi political issues. This strategy, joined with liberal financial help, has prompted commonly genial reciprocal relations between the two nations.

Following freedom, India was Bangladesh's biggest exchanging accomplice until China gradually started to have its spot on. The justification this shift could be Bangladesh's "Look East" strategy starting in the mid-2000s, which was intended to grow monetary relations with eastern nations, especially China. There are a few signs that the approach has created some great profits. In the previous five years, Bangladesh's fares to China have developed at around 40% every year and two-way exchange is required to surpass $30 billion by 2021.

To improve its financial impact in Bangladesh, China has likewise offered priority to the issue of territorial availability. The two nations have been arranging a roadway undertaking to interface Chittagong, Bangladesh's second biggest city, and Kunming in western China. Whenever finished, this undertaking will build up an immediate land course from Bangladesh to China.

Bangladesh will likewise profit with the China's $900 billion One Belt, One Road (OBOR) drive. Chinese President Xi Jinping guaranteed that China will give in excess of nine billion dollars to agricultural nations taking part in OBOR.

China and Bangladesh have fostered a solid key association in the course of the last decade. A 2016 Joint Statement exhibited their arrangement on various key political inquiries. Specifically, the assertion noticed that "China likes Bangladesh's obligation to the one China strategy and its help for China on issues identified with China's center advantages� Bangladesh likes China's Support for its endeavors in keeping up with public autonomy and power." During President Jinping's visit in 2016, China promised to give $24 billion in economic assistance to Bangladesh primarily as lines of credit for twenty-four projects.

Bangladesh is the second-biggest beneficiary of Chinese arms on the planet. As indicated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China has given more or less50% of Bangladesh's arms imports throughout the previous six years, arriving at a top in 2013 with large portion of Bangladeshi arms beginning in China. Recentlyincouple of years, China haslikewise provided new Ming-class submarines, against boat and surface-to-air rockets, oceanic watch vessels, tanks, and warrior planes to Bangladesh.

These development partnership initiatives have helped China burnish its image in Bangladesh. Through the development partnership, China is able to portray itself as a friend seeking the wellbeing of the people and progress of the country. This image of China contributed toward its popularity in Bangladesh. China has wisely capitalized its popularity in gaining political advantage by convincing Bangladesh to back its entry into South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation as an observer and convinced Dhaka to join the Belt Road Initiative (BRI).

In addition to these initiatives, Beijing is providing scholarships to students to study in China and encouraging Bangladeshis to learn Chinese. A Chinese language center was established in Bangladesh University of professionals, run by the Bangladesh army, to learn the Chinese language. Furthermore, today, there is flight connectivity between Beijing and Dhaka via Kunming in Yunnan.

China's main interest is in Bangladesh's 160 million strong market. Besides, Bangladesh is a good outsourcing destination for its manufacturing industries because of the cheap labour Bangladesh offers.



Again, ports in Bangladesh are an important motivation for China because it offers a lucrative alternative route to reduce its dependence on the Straits of Malacca for the supply of its energy. Given Bangladesh's geographical proximity to China's Yunnan Province, its ports can be easily accessed for the supply of energy resources.

Subsequently, the achievement of Bangladesh's international strategy in the decade ahead will rely upon how skilfully, and for how long, Bangladesh can keep navigating this precarious situation.

The writer is an advocate &adjunctfaculty member of a Private University.







