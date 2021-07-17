

Rehabilitating street children



Street children are denied of fundamental rights such as food, accommodation, health services, education and security. They are excluded from the mainstream society and subjected to different inequalities. Not only that, the society has included them in the marginalized group facing various threats and hatred from the mainstream social context.



Though the exact number of the street children is hard to be mentioned, different sources estimate that there are around 7 lakh street children in Bangladesh. Among them around 4 lakh are estimated in Dhaka city and its adjacent areas. In most cases, they are found to collect plastic bottles from different corners in the city. Not only that, many of them lead their livelihoods seeking alms from the passers-by in the street. Many eat food wastage collecting from dust beans. In many cases, dogs are their companions and they share the same foods and sleeping places with dogs.



It is sad that the street children hardly know about their parents. They are born to struggle and suffer from malnutrition. As they are isolated from family bondage and deprived of love and affection, they are found to get involved in petty crimes across the city. As livelihoods matter the most to these children, they are easily trapped by the drug dealers and ring leaders to win their livelihoods. Apart from drug dealings and transporting, they become addicted to taking various drugs since their boyhood.



A recent study conducted by the Combating Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children (CCSEC) consortium has revealed that 86% of street children are addicted to drugs, and most of them are devastated due to various terrible experiences in their life. Again, it is obvious that female children are forced to become child sex workers. Apart from collecting garbage, many helpless children are found to engage themselves in income generating works like being helpers or cleaners in the launches or restaurants.

It is obvious that our constitution talks of equal rights and protection for every individual in the country. But how far our societal attitudes contribute to including the vulnerable children community into the mainstream of society? No doubt, our initiatives to save this community from all sorts of inhumanities are not worth-noticing. The discriminatory treatment adds more woes to their life and makes them understand that they are subjected to enduring vulnerabilities. In most cases, they are hardly aware of their rights and expectation from the society and state, rather they accept the cruel reality in their life.



There is no denying that many national and international NGOs and welfare organizations have been working for years to support these vulnerable children. Their many initiatives include shoring the street children up. The UNICEF apart from providing psychological support, has been running many projects including children welfare activities for the deprived children. Non-formal education has been arranged for the deprived children but to endure the difficulties in livelihoods these children are hardly motivated to receive education.



On top of that, due to limitations all street children are not entitled to access to the facilities provided to them. More often, we see that many student organizations come to assist the most deprived children community. They establish informal education centres, even many provide them education in the parks and open field. These initiatives are really praiseworthy but until we take initiatives to bring them into social inclusion, it is very tough to address the woes of the street children.



However, the government is thinking of rehabilitating the street children. Two rehabilitation centres for the street children are running under street children rehabilitation program of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs. These two centres are located at the heart of Dhaka city. Though in these centres children are provided education and psychological support, there are no rehabilitation facilities of the drug-addict children.



Not only that, it is common to notice that many children leave the accommodation and again expose them as street children. The causes may be many. It is assumed that they fail to get accustomed to confined life. Addiction to drugs may force them to leave the rehabilitation centre as they do not see any scopes to take drugs there. There may be some influences of the ring leaders that allure them to bounce back to the previous activities.



To this end, to ensure rehabilitation of the street children there is hardly any alternatives except taking long- term initiatives which will not only include food, shelter and education facilities for them but also must ensure equity to social inclusion. When the street children think that they are the part of the society and have many responsibilities to perform, obviously, they will come out of their segregation contributing positively to rehabilitation. So, let us provide them opportunity to grow with the privileges in a bid to build up a society with resilience. Otherwise, until they are provided intensive care along with basic rights, it is tough to ensure their rehabilitation.

The writer is a teacher at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS









