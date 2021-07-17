Farmers fetch profit from arum farming



An arum field in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

Different varieties of arum have been cultivated in the upazila. According to field sources, growers are becoming financially self-sufficient as the market price of arum is good.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, Mukhi Kochu (Taro) has been cultivated on 220 hectares of land, Kahar Kochu on 10 ha, and Lati Kochu on 1ha in 16 unions and two municipalities of Bagmara Upazila.

It was learnt, many farmers are getting higher prices by selling their produce in the market for advance farming.

The commercial cultivation of varieties of arum has increased in the last ten years.

Advance arum is selling at Tk 30 to 35 per kg. Growers said, harvesting of arum will begin in full swing within few days.

Bishu Pramanik of Ranapur Village at Hamirkutsa Union in the upazila said, he is getting profit from the advance variety. He has been cultivating arum for almost 20 years.

Shahidul Islam of Dangapara Village in the same union said, he might be able to earn Tk 30,000 this season.

Rajibur Rahman, upazila agriculture officer, said, farmers are producing different varieties of arum commercially; they can make more profit at a lower cost of farming.

