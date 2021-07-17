

Mango price increases in Rajshahi

According to trading sources, the price hike of mango in the market has brought smile to them. The mango pricing has started going up, but only Fazli mango is available in orchards. Growers and traders are highly depended on Fazli variety now.

Fazli registered a double price in the last few days. It was sold at Tk 900 to 1,000 per maund in Baneshwar Market in Rajshahi last week,

Earlier, in the beginning of the season, price of each variety mango increases by at least Tk 100 per maund. But this season, all varieties of mangoes came down drastically; some varieties registered fluctuated market price.

Lengra, Himsagar and Gopalbhog varieties are already finished in gardens. Amrupali and Lakhna varieties are still available thinly. Amrupali was selling at Tk 2,500 per maund in Rajshahi market last week. It was selling per maund at about Tk 4,000 in the last year.

Nasirul Islam of Belpukur Village in Puthia Upazila went to sell mangoes in the market. He said, there are not so many mangoes in the garden now. Within one week, Fazli is likely to be finished.

Lokman Ali, another mango seller in the market, said, the price of Fazli mango is going up.

Nabirul Islam, a mango trader, said, Fazli is now available in small quantities; Loakhna and Amrupali are also available thinly.







RAJSHAHI, July 16: Mango growers are now getting a little bit high price of their produce despite an unusual situation due to lockdown.According to trading sources, the price hike of mango in the market has brought smile to them. The mango pricing has started going up, but only Fazli mango is available in orchards. Growers and traders are highly depended on Fazli variety now.Fazli registered a double price in the last few days. It was sold at Tk 900 to 1,000 per maund in Baneshwar Market in Rajshahi last week,Earlier, in the beginning of the season, price of each variety mango increases by at least Tk 100 per maund. But this season, all varieties of mangoes came down drastically; some varieties registered fluctuated market price.Lengra, Himsagar and Gopalbhog varieties are already finished in gardens. Amrupali and Lakhna varieties are still available thinly. Amrupali was selling at Tk 2,500 per maund in Rajshahi market last week. It was selling per maund at about Tk 4,000 in the last year.Nasirul Islam of Belpukur Village in Puthia Upazila went to sell mangoes in the market. He said, there are not so many mangoes in the garden now. Within one week, Fazli is likely to be finished.Lokman Ali, another mango seller in the market, said, the price of Fazli mango is going up.Nabirul Islam, a mango trader, said, Fazli is now available in small quantities; Loakhna and Amrupali are also available thinly.