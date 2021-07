BRAHMANBARIA, July 16: Police on Thursday arrested a man from the district's Bijoynagar Upazila in a case filed over cattle theft.

The arrested is Jakir Hossain, 32.

He was arrested from his house in Paharpur Village of Paharpur Union of the upazila in the morning.

Monirul Islam, in-charge of Aulia Bazar Investigation Centre, confirmed the news.