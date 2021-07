700 fishermen families get food aid in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, July 16: A total of 700 families of fishermen have received food assistance in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan distributed the aid to the families at a programme arranged by Noakhali Karmakarta Forum on Thursday.

Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Shamsuddin Jehan, Sadar Upazila UNO Farhana Jahan Upma, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Fatima Sultana, were present, among others, at that time.