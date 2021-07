You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Manoranjan Shil Gopal, MP, inaugurating the foundation plaque of Maricha Darus Sunnah Dakhil Madrassa under No.11 Marichha Union in Birganj Upazila of Dinajpur on Friday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]