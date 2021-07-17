Sheikh Moni free oxygen service opens in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, July 16: Shaheed Fazlul Haque Moni free oxygen and medicine service was inaugurated in the district on Thursday.

The inaugural function was held in Sadar Upazila auditorium. Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Md. Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki attended the inauguration as chief guest. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bashir Ahmed was present as special guest. Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Khairul Hasan was also present.

Local MP Sheikh Anni Rahman provided necessary support in opening the programme. Project Director and ex-president of District Chatra League Maksudul Islam Liton said, service seekers will get 24 hours services with both oxygen along with oximeter and medicine.







