Sacrificial animal market launched in Khulna City

KHULNA, July 16: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Authority on Thursday opened their lone sacrificial market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslim, at Joragate Bazar premises in complaisance with health rules.

General Secretary of city unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana inaugurated the cattle market at noon. The market will be open till the Jamaat of Eid-ul-Azha.

Convener of the cattle market managing committee and Ward No-21 Councillor Md Shamsuzzaman Mia Swapon, KCC councillors Sheikh Mohammad Ali, Md Ali Akbor Tipu, Imam Hasan Chowdhury Moyna and Shaheeda Begum, among others, attended the programme.

According to cattle market organising committee, several disinfection tunnels have been set up in the market to prevent community transmission of Covid-19.

The cattle exuviate has been set up in accordance with the hygiene rules. Everyone should wear masks before enter the market and use hand sanitizer which will be kept in several points in the market.

The cattle market have all the modern management including round-the-clock security through CCTV cameras, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, detection of counterfeit notes under the management of Bangladesh Bank; there is also modern management that includes effectuation (Hasil) in computerised system.

There will be round-the-clock treatment of veterinarians and visitors to the market, provision of food hotels in a clean environment, modern public toilets and 24-hour security with the help of magistrates, police and RAB.

Besides, KCC already have launched an online sacrificial animal purchasing market (www.Kcchaat.com) for the devotees who are not interested to buy cattle physically, Samsuzzaman Mia Swapon said, adding that everybody must wear mask and use sanitizer in the gate before entering the cattle market.

Children and aged people are discouraged to enter the cattle market.

Besides, the district administration is set to launch a digital cattle market mobile app for selling and buying sacrificial animals ahead of the coming Eid-ul Azha keeping in mind the health and safety of the farmers and buyers during the prevailing situation of coronavirus outbreak.

The district administration in association with district livestock department has taken initiative to run the online cattle market mobile app namely "Online Qurbani Hat Khulna" to help the marginal cattle farmers of the district who are in dire need due to the deadly coronavirus ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Azha, said Deputy Commissioner Moniruzzaman Talukder.





