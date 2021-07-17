

FF Samad passes away

He was suffering from heart disease. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

According to RMCH sources, he was admitted into RMCH on Thursday night.

After Namaz-e-Janaja, he was laid down in central graveyard of Hanpania with state honour at 3pm. On behalf of upazila administration, Upazila Engineer Azizur Rhman, SI Ataur Rahman, and Bir Muktijodda took part in the Janaja.

He left behind three sons and one daughter to mourn his death.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE, July 16: Abdus Samad, freedom fighter (FF), of Hanpania Village under Jamnagar Union in Bagatipara Upazila of the district passed away on Friday early hours. He was 75.He was suffering from heart disease. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).According to RMCH sources, he was admitted into RMCH on Thursday night.After Namaz-e-Janaja, he was laid down in central graveyard of Hanpania with state honour at 3pm. On behalf of upazila administration, Upazila Engineer Azizur Rhman, SI Ataur Rahman, and Bir Muktijodda took part in the Janaja.He left behind three sons and one daughter to mourn his death.