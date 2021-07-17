Carpenter electrocuted at Kotalipara

GOPALGANJ, July 16: A carpenter was killed and two others were injured from electrocution in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotalipara Police Station Md Aminul Islam said carpenters Ramen Haldar and his two associates Shankar Barai and Utpal Barai were working with a drill machine in the attic of the Ranjit Mandal's building in Burua Village.

Carpenters Ramen Haldar, Shankar Barai and Utpal Barai were seriously injured when the tin of the attic was electrified. The injured were taken to Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Ramen Haldar as dead.

The other two injured have been shifted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital on the advice of doctor.





