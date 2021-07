NALITABARI, SHERPUR, July 16: District administration has distributed Eid gifts among the widows at Bidhoba Palli (village of the widows) in Nalitabari Upazila of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid handed over the gifts among 23 widows at a programme on Thursday.

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Helena Parvin, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanchita Biswas and Upazila Vice-Chairman Aminul Islam, were present, among others, at that time.