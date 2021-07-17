Three held while entering Bangladesh illegally

JASHORE, July 16: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained three Bangladeshi nationals in Jhenidah's Maheshpur border area when they were entering the country illegally from India.

The detained people are Khalid Hasan Sajib, 21, a resident of Baliadanga Village under Manirampur Upazila in Jashore District, and his wife Ishita Khatun, 18, and Pampina Roy, 21, of Katamari Village under Batiaghata Upazila in Khulna.

The BGB personnel detained them from Baghadanga area on Friday morning.

Confirming the matter, BGB-58 Assistant Commanding Officer Mohammad Nazrul Islam said they were handed over to Maheshpur Police Station after filing a case.





