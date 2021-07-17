

Damaged dam at Koyra still not repaired

As the damaged embankment was not repaired, the public movement has got disrupted. Villagers are passing days in panic.

Due to erosion, houses of several families have also got damaged. The fishing ground has been washed away. Locals fear, people of Char village on the river bank are likely to face huge losses if urgent measures are not taken to prevent the damage and repair the broken dam.

It was learnt, 500-foot embankment built by the Water Development Board (WDB) in the village in Tetultala area of Maheshwaripur Union has been damaged because of Yaas impact. Its public road has been closed. The soil of the embankment has collapsed due to the rising water of the Koyra River in the Sundarban. In most points, the embankment has become narrow and steep due to lack of soil on its basement.

Union Member Abdul Gani Morol said, the embankment has been breached for a long time; but officials of the WDB did not take any step to repair it. The breaching is increasing.

Maheshwaripur Union Chairman Bijoy Kumar Sardar said, every year when the break-up starts; but repairing is not made properly. So breakdown occurs again. He blamed the officials of the WDB for it.

Sajjad Hossain, section officer of the WDB, said a proposal has sent to authorities concerned for repairing the risky and broken embankment.

Rashidur Rahman, executive engineer of the WDB-Satkhira-2, said, a report has been sent to the higher authorities about situation of sensitive areas under the dam.

Koyra Upazila Chairman SM Shafiqul Islam said, if immediate action is not taken to prevent erosion, people in the area will lose their houses and crop lands further.







