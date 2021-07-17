Blacksmiths pass busy time at Nageshwari



Blacksmith Aminul Islam in Nageshwari Upazila busy making tools. photo: observer

Traditionally the blacksmiths in the upazila have been making different iron tools at their smithy which are essentials for various household works. The tools included machetes, choppers, knives and other iron-made tools. With the increasing use of modern tools, their produced tools have come down. At present, blacksmith tools are used in a very limited fields. After being failure to maintain their lives on their forefathers' profession, many have shifted to other professions. The remaining ones are passing tragic lives.

The number of smithy has got diminished. There are few such shops in different haats and bazaars in the upazila. Some of the blacksmiths are making tools in a limited scale. But they remain workless for most of the time in a year. So ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, they become busy.

During a visit, it was seen many people were coming to them for repairing their old tools. While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of blacksmiths said, they are experiencing poor earning due to lockdown.

Blacksmith Shamsher Ali in Amtala crossing of Kamarpara said, retail traders are purchasing their tools at wholesale rates; later they are selling these in different haats and bazaars of the upazila. There are some seasonal traders who do some businesses on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Another Aminul Islam in Battala crossing of Poura-area said, he is continuing his forefather's profession; it is his only means to run his family. "Every year we have to remain busy with orders on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. The lockdown has cut my income."







