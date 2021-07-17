Video
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:22 AM
Home Countryside

Amin Molla in tension with Jumur

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

Ox Jumur. photo: observer

Ox Jumur. photo: observer

MAGURA, July 16: Farm owner Amin Molla is in tension with his sacrificial animal Jumur. He has prepared the ox for selling on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Jumur has grown up to 27 maunds.
His farm is in Datiadaha Village in Mohammadpur Upazila of Magura District. Amin Molla said, he is not getting any suitable customer.
Babukhali animal haat near his house is closed due to lockdown.
Anarul Mola, elder son of Amin Molla at Babukhali Union, has been rearing Jumur for 26 months. There are other heavy weight oxen in his farm. These including Jumur have been grown up without any harmful fattening medicine, he claimed.
Jumur lives on green grasses, bran, maize, straw and guava. Jumur is black and nice looking. He is quite and calm. People are coming everyday to see him.


« PreviousNext »

