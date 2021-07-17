Amin Molla in tension with Jumur



Ox Jumur. photo: observer

His farm is in Datiadaha Village in Mohammadpur Upazila of Magura District. Amin Molla said, he is not getting any suitable customer.

Babukhali animal haat near his house is closed due to lockdown.

Anarul Mola, elder son of Amin Molla at Babukhali Union, has been rearing Jumur for 26 months. There are other heavy weight oxen in his farm. These including Jumur have been grown up without any harmful fattening medicine, he claimed.

Jumur lives on green grasses, bran, maize, straw and guava. Jumur is black and nice looking. He is quite and calm. People are coming everyday to see him.







