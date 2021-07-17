Covid-19: 72 more people die, 2,375 more infected in 19 dists

A total of 72 more people died of and 2,375 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 19 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, and Noakhali districts, on Friday.

KHULNA: Thirty-two more people died of coronavirus and 1,497 more tested Covid-19 positive in the division in the last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The death toll from the disease is 1,804. These included highest 477 in Khulna, followed by 387 in Kushtia, 253 in Jashore, 159 in Jhenidah, 132 in Chuadanga, 106 in Bagerhat, 92 in Meherpur, 80 in Satkhira, 75 in Narail and 43 in Magura, said Dr. Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of the Health Department.

Of the 32 deaths, nine died in Khulna, seven in Kustia, four each in Jashore and Meherpur, three in Narail, two each in Bagerhat and Jhenidah, one in Chuadanga.

With 1,497 more positive cases, the total cases reached 79,537. On Thursday the infection toll was 78,040.

The new daily infection figure also shows a decreasing trend compared to the previous day's figure of 1,639, according to the sources at the Health Department.

Of the infected, 50,711 have recovered, including 750 new recoveries in the morning, Dr. Howlader said, adding a total of 10,602 infected patients are now undergoing treatment in different designated hospitals.

Besides, all the positive cases have been brought under necessary treatment while 79,957 are kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. So far 51,979 of them have been released.

A total of 173 have been sent to home and institutional quarantine while 153 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till Friday 8.am.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 348 were detected in Khulna, followed by 236 in Jhenidah, 234 in Jashore, 203 in Kustia, 110 in Chuadanga, 96 in Magura, 89 in Satkhira, 88 in Bagerhat, 50 in Meherpur, and 43 in Narail.

The total Covid-19 patients stands at 20,630 in Khulna, 16,738 in Jashore, 11,673 in Kustia, 6,275 in Jhenidah, 5,191 in Bagerhat, 5,165 in Chuadanga, 4,802 in Satkhira, 3,667 in Narail, 2,953 in Meherpur and 2,443 in Magura.

BARISHAL: Five more people died of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours ending on Friday while 535 ones contracted corona in the division.

Seven people died with symptoms in isolation ward of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Out of the five, one each died in Bhola, Patuakhali, and Pirojpur districts, and two in Barguna District. Three of them were women.

With the latest ones, 373 people died of corona while 646 others died in the SBMCH corona isolation ward with symptoms.

The number of death due to corona in division is 373. The total infected is 25,131. Out of the infected, 16,711 have recovered.

Our Pirojpur correspondents adds: One more died of corona infection in the last 24 hours ending on Friday at 8am while 60 tested positive in the district. Total 189 samples were tested with 60 positive cases registering an infection rate of 31.76 per cent.

Corona monitoring cell of the Deputy Commissioner Office confirmed the information.

A total of 3,468 cases tested positive in the district. Among them, 2,161 have recovered while 55 died.

Mobile courting fined people of Tk 2,250 for breaching heath guidelines in the district.

Our Bhola correspondent adds: One more corona infected patient died in the district in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 71 were also tested positive for the deadly virus, taking the total virus cases to 2,485.

Civil Surgeon Office sources confirmed the matter on Friday.

RAJSHAHI: Fifteen more people died of coronavirus in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours, from Thursday 9am to Friday 9am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital, confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said, of the deceased, five were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining 10 showed symptoms of the virus.

Among the dead, 10 were from Rajshahi, two from Natore, one each from Naogaon, Pabna and Meherpur.

Some 497 were undergoing treatment against 454-bed capacity of RMCH, he added.

BOGURA: A total of 13 more patients died at different hospitals in the district with novel coronavirus and its symptoms in the last 24 hours.

Three of them were Covid positive patients and 10 had the virus symptoms.

Confirming the matter, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman on Friday said three died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 494.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ali Hospital Physician Dr Nuruzzaman said seven people died with coronavirus symptoms. Deputy Director of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) Dr Wadud said three died at the SZMCH with the virus symptoms.

A total 180 more positive cases were reported here during this period as 493 more samples were tested.

So far, 16,546 virus cases were reported in the district.

Meanwhile, 117 more Covid infected patients made recovery, taking the total recovery count to 14,168.

NOAKHALI: As many as 163 more people contacted novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

A total of 536 samples were tested for coronavirus where 30.41 per cent were found positive.

So far, 13,499 virus cases were reported in the district.

District Civil Surgeon Office confirmed the matter in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, two persons died of coronavirus, taking the total death toll to 162.

So far, 8,280 patients made recovery here.







