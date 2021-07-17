Suspected Rohingya robber killed in ‘gunfight’

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, July 16: A suspected Rohingya robber was killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Ukhia Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Hasimullah, 33, was the leader of robber gang 'Hasim Bahini'.

The gunfight took place in Rohingya Camp No. 27 in Jadimura area

RAB sources said on information about a gunfight, a team of RAB-15 went to the spot.

Sensing the presence of RAB, the robbers opened fire at the team, forcing the RAB members to fire back on self-defence that triggered a gunfight.

RAB found the bullet-injured Hasim and took him to hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

ASP Biman Kumar Karmakar of RAB-15 in Teknaf camp confirmed the matter.

RAB members also recovered a locally-made gun, six rounds of cartridge, foreign pistols and a magazine from the scene.

Two RAB members were injured during the shootout.

Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Staion Md Hafizur Rahman said the Rohingya robber was an accused in five cases including of drugs, kidnapping, extortion and robbery.

The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







