Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Suspected Rohingya robber killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Our Correspondent

UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR, July 16:  A suspected Rohingya robber was killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in  Ukhia Upazila of the district early Friday.
Deceased Hasimullah, 33, was the leader of robber gang 'Hasim Bahini'.
The gunfight took place in Rohingya Camp No. 27 in Jadimura area
RAB sources said on information about a gunfight, a team of RAB-15 went to the spot.
Sensing the presence of RAB, the robbers opened fire at the team, forcing the RAB members to fire back on self-defence that triggered a gunfight.
RAB found the bullet-injured Hasim and took him to hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
ASP Biman Kumar Karmakar of RAB-15 in Teknaf camp confirmed the matter.
RAB members also recovered  a locally-made gun, six rounds of cartridge, foreign pistols and a magazine from the scene.
Two RAB members were injured during the shootout.
Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Staion Md Hafizur Rahman said the Rohingya robber was an accused in five cases including of drugs, kidnapping, extortion and robbery.
The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers fetch profit from arum farming
Mango price increases in Rajshahi
Man nabbed in theft case in B’baria
700 fishermen families get food aid in Noakhali
Manoranjan Shil Gopal, MP, inaugurating the foundation
Sheikh Moni free oxygen service opens in Pirojpur
Sacrificial animal market launched in Khulna City
FF Samad passes away


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft