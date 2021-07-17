Retting of jute plants hampered at Bagatipara for water crisis



Due to scarcity of water, farmers kept their jute plants piled on the field in Bagatipara Upazila. photo: observer

The jute cultivation in the upazila is increasing day by day for good prices. In the last year, jute growers benefitted highly as jute prices made a sudden jump-up. This year they have doubled their jute cultivation. But they are now facing problems in processing their jute plants: all water bodies including canals and ditches have turned waterless for lack of rain.

Matured jute plants in many fields are not cut due to water crisis. Growers are in fear of experiencing a fall in the production of jute fibre.

A visit to the upazila found cutting of jute plants in full swing in Sadar, Panka, Jamnagr, Doyarampur, Faguardiarh. Growers said, they are piling cut jute plants on fields and waiting for water. Recently water has started coming to the Boral River. But retting in flowing water is not much effective.

They demanded opening the sluice-gate in the mouth of the river in Charghat Upazila to preserve water by closing the sluice-gate at Ramagari area. It will allow water flow to canals, beels and ditches. Then retting of jute plants will be possible.

Jute grower Osman Goni of Kankfo Village at Sadar Union said, he has cultivated jute on 5.5 bighas of land this year; he has sold his pond fishes counting loss to ret jute plants in it. "I have retted jute plants of five kathas (Quarter bigha) in my pond after irrigation through shallow machine," he added. He cannot cut his remaining fields for retting problem.

Grower Mizanur Rahman of Debnagr Village said, he has farmed jute on about four bighas this year; so far his costing has stood at Tk 32,000. His plants have grown matured. But he cannot cut his fields as retting remains uncertain.

Echoing them, another Shariful Islam of Sreerampur Village said, if the delay continue in cutting and retting for a long time, jute plants will start dying. There is also crisis of labourers. He said, he has fallen in uttered disarray with his three bigha jute fields.

According to Bagatipara Upazila Agriculture Office sources, a total of 25,950 bighas of land in one Pourasabha and five unions have been brought under jute cultivation this year. In the last year, the total jute farming land-size was 12,300 bighas in the upazila.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Momrej Ali said, as alternative system, ribbon retting is suggested among jute growers. Under the system, separated buckles can be retted in holes of yards in little water with Urea.

Executive Engineer Abu Raihan of the Water Development Board-Natore said, water is entering thinly through Charghat sluice-gate as water level in the Padma River is low.







