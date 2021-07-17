Delicious recipes for Eid- Ul - Azha





-Farhana Naznin





Mutton Seekh Kebab

Chef ATM Ahmed Hossain Director, Food & Beverage Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort

Ingredients:

Mutton Mince 750 gm

Finely chopped red capsicum-01pcs medium

Cumin powder-1/2 tsp

Salt to taste.

Red chilli powder -1/2 tsp

Coriander powder- tsp

Finely chopped green chilies as per taste.



Method:

Mix all ingredients with hand. Yes, get your hands dirty and mix them well.

Now, slightly wet your hands, and take a handful of mince and start making a ball.

Now, insert the seekh right through it and using your hand, start pressing it to stick on to the seekh. You need to do it with very little pressure. Water will ensure that mince does not stick to your hands.

Use flat seekhs that you generally see in restaurants as it helps cooking faster.

In case you do not have seekhs and barbecue, try this method of MuttonSeekh Kebab. It is very simple and can be made using non-stick tawa.

Serve, with home made butter naan or rumali roti and Onions.

Do not forget the squeeze a lemon and chaat masala before you dig in for that heavenly taste.

Cooking over charcoal give the real authentic taste and aroma but then not everyone has that at home. Try it on tawa as well; I am sure you will enjoy it as much. They are eaten with different dips in Turkey, primarily made from curd.





Dum Biriyani

Nazia Farhana, an established culinary artiste and Aessesor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). Cooking was her passion since her chidhood but nowadays that passion turns into obsession as well as profession.

Ingredients:

8 Onions , thinly sliced

1/4 cup Ginger , chopped

1/4 cup Garlic , cloves

7 Green Chillies

For the rice

1 Bay leaves (tej patta) , torn

2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

1 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

3 Cloves (Laung)

2 cups Basmati rice , washed and soaked for 30 minutes

Salt , to taste

Ingredients to marinate

500 grams Mutton , curry cut

1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)

1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste

1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

Salt , to taste

Other Ingredients

2 Bay leaves (tej patta)

2 inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

4 Cloves (Laung)

1 Mace (Javitri)

4 Dagad phool (/pathar phool/black stone flower)

1/4 teaspoon Garam masala powder

2 Tomatoes , finely chopped

1/2 cup Mint Leaves (Pudina) , chopped

Salt , to taste

1/2 cup Milk

Saffron strands , a few

4 tablespoons Oil

4 Ghee

2 cups Whole Wheat Flour , for sealing the vessel



Method:

1. To begin making the Mutton Dum Biryani Recipe, first we will make a paste of the ginger, garlic and green chillies.

2. Into a mixer grinder add the chopped ginger, garlic cloves and green chillies. Blend to make a paste and keep aside.

3. Next step is to marinate the mutton for the Mutton Dum Biryani.

4. Wash mutton thoroughly. Add the washed mutton into a mixing bowl and add the yogurt, 1 tablespoon of the ginger garlic and chilli paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt to taste. Cover and place the mutton in the refrigerator and marinate it for at least 4 hours.

5. Once we are ready, the next step is to caramelize the onions.

6. Into a preheated pan add oil and the sliced onions. Saute the onions on low to medium heat until caramelized. This process takes time so be patient so as to get the perfect golden brown caramelized onions.

7. If you brown the onions on high heat then the onions will not caramelize evenly.

8. Once done keep 1/2 the portion of the caramelized onions for the biryani masala and 1/2 portion for garnishing the Mutton Dum Biryani.

9. The next step is to cook the rice until it is 3/4th done.

10. Into a saucepan add 4 cups of water, the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, cloves, salt to taste and the washed basmati rice. Allow the rice to boil in the water for 3 to 4 minutes.

11. Power cook the rice until 3/4th done. Once done drain the water from the rice, add a tablespoon of ghee to the rice and mix gently. Cover & keep aside.

12. Next to make the saffron milk; dissolve the saffron strands in warm milk and keep aside.

13. Next is to make the dough to seal the bowl for dum cooking. Into a bowl add the wheat flour and add water to make a firm dough. Cover and keep aside.

14. To make the Mutton Dum Biryani

15. Into a large biryani pan add 2 tablespoons of ghee. Once the ghee is hot add bay leaves, cinnamon stick, cloves, mace, pathar ka phool and saute for a few seconds until the aromas come through.

16. Once done add the rest of the ginger garlic and chilli paste and saute for a minute. Now add the red chilli powder, garam masala and saute it in the onion garlic paste until the raw smell goes away.

17. Add the chopped tomatoes, salt to taste and saute until the tomatoes become soft and mushy.

18. Once the tomatoes are soft add the caramelized onions and stir well to combine.

19. Add the marinated mutton, the chopped mint leaves and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of water and cover with a lid. Reduce the heat and simmer and cook mutton for 40 minutes until the mutton is cooked and the gravy becomes thick.

20. Once done add the 3/4th cooked rice on top of the mutton gravy. Spread the rice evenly over the gravy. Drizzle the saffron milk over the rice and add some caramelized onions. Keep a tablespoon of caramelized onions aside for final garnish.

21. Finally a small bunch of chopped mint leaves. Turn the heat to low. Cover the pan and seal the lid with the atta dough.

22. Cook on low heat for 15 minutes and turn off the heat. Allow the Mutton Dum Biryani to rest for 10 minutes before opening the pot.

23. Cut the atta dough and remove the dough. Open the pot and mix the Mutton Dum Biryani gently and transfer into a serving bowl. Garnish with the remaining caramelized onions and serve.

24. Serve the Mutton Dum Biryani Recipe is serve along with boondi raita, cucumber and onion raita.



Beef Kala Bhuna

Zannat Ara Anny, a culinary artist, completed course in cooking from many reputed institutions to hone her skill. She said, "Cooking is my passion since my childhood but now-a-days that passion turned into obsession as well as profession."

For Marination:

Onion 8 (finely chopped)

Green Chili (5 Chopped)

Ginger paste 2tbsp

Garlic paste 2.5 tbsp

Cumin Powder 1.5 tsp

Roasted Cumin Powder 2 Tbsp.

Radhuni 1 tsp (Powdered)

Bay Leaf 3

Cinnamon Stick 3" (broken)

Green Cardamom 5-6

Black Cardamom 1

Clove 5-6

Mace 1/4 tsp( powdered)

Star Anise 2

Salt 1 Tsp(to test)

Other:

Onion 5

Plain Curd 200g (optional)

Dry Red Chili 3-4

Chili Powder 1 Tsp.

Salt to taste

Mustard Oil 250ml (For frying and cooking)



Method:

1. Wash and pat dry meat.

2. Take the meat along with chopped onion, chopped green chilies, Ginger paste, Garlic Paste, Cumin Powder, salt and 3 Tbsp. of Mustard oil and mix everything using the fingers.

3. Add all the whole spices (Bay Leaf, Cinnamon Stick, Green Cardamom, Black Cardamom, Clove, Mace, Star Anise, and also Dry Red Chili).

4. Mix everything while breaking the spices using the fingers.

5. Cover the bowl with a lid and give the meat a resting time of 3-4 hours (preferably in a refrigerator).

6. Now add dry 1.5 Tbsp. roasted cumin powder and mix it as well.

7. Again cover the bowl and leave it for 2 more hours (preferably in a refrigerator).

8. Finely chop the onion.

9. Heat oil in a deep bottom pan (preferably iron pan) and fry chopped onion along with dry red chillis until those are brown and crisp.

10. Strain the onion and chilies from oil and keep those aside.

11. Keep the flame on the lower side.

12. Add marinated meat along with the marination to the same oil used for frying the onions.

13. Keep the flame on the lower side and cook for around 45 minutes with frequent stirring.

14. This step is for frying the meat.

15. Add well-beaten plain curt and mix it with the meat. This step is optional, however, gives some moisture to the meat.

16. Fry for 15 more minutes.

17. The meat will start blackening by then.

18. Now add fried onions to the meat and give a thorough mix.

19. Fry till the meat softens yet have the texture and shape. This will take 30 minutes more.

20. Adjust the salt and hotness as per taste.

21. The meat will release sufficient moisture.

22. Cook till the meat turn blackish in color and have semi-thick consistency.

23. Serve Kala Bhuna hot with Rice or Paratha or Biryani. Covid-19 has left us in an environment of continuous boredom taking away the taste of our ever-known life. With our time hanging heavily on hands with hearts yearning for boundless joy, we are restricted within the boundary of our houses. This pandemic has posed threat to even a joy like the Eid ul Azha, knocking the door. But a little effort, a little innovation can help us enjoy this celebration full to the brink. A little change, a little variation in preparation of Eid food can truly make the moment meaningful with mouthwatering smell and appeal. Variety of tastes can give our tongues really heavenly charm. 