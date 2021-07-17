Video
Saturday, 17 July, 2021
Ultimate refrigeration experience in Eid-ul-Azha

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Life & Style Desk

Minister Fridge is not the luxury of the family rather than daily necessity
Eid means joy. And some new products multiply that joy. It can be clothing or any electronics product. All the families have been buying clothes for Eid as well as electronics including AC and fridge for several years. And in this unbearable heat, the fridge and freezer are the only center of confidence, trust and peace for every family. Which keeps the food fresh .The fridge or freezer is no longer a luxury of the family, it is a necessity.
On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Minister Offers fridges and freezers all over the country made with world class technology. Different models of fridges and freezers can be availed by booking online for only 3 thousand Taka. The Minister fridge and freezer have many specifications, shapes, designs. Prices vary depending on the features of each product.
Usually any refrigerator has to face various problems with the compressor, there the minister is giving this guarantee for the convenience of the buyers.
This fridge or freezer will make your Eid more colorful. Minister offer products of all sizes including small and big to meet the needs of the family. As seen in most refrigerators or freezers, meat cannot be kept for more than a month. Using of advanced technology in every refrigerator of the minister, there is meat can be preserved for many days. The new three-door refrigerator also has a separate well for storing milk or dairy foods. The milk can be stored for a long time.
At the same time it remains exactly as it is kept. Minister Fridge guarantee the healthy lifestyle with all the vitamins of preserved food. So this Eid, the king of quality and service, Minister Fridge or Freezer is your family's daily companion.Singer fridge enhances the joy of sacrifice
The country's one of the leading electronics and home appliances company, Singer Bangladesh has solutions to all the refrigeration-related requirements. They have taken up significant initiatives before Eid to cater to customer's refrigerator heterogeneous and specific needs. SINGER is offering a broad spectrum of refrigerators in its range in terms of features, capacity and prices that fits for consumers of all tires of the society.
Direct cool refrigerators use the 'convection' method to spread cool air. Singer Direct Cool Refrigerators keep food fresh even if there is power disruption. Singer has been using R600a Refrigerant in its refrigerators, it's not only environment friendly but also saves electricity up to 50%.



