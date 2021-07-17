

Online shopping safest to avert coronavirus

Even though the cattle market and others markets for shopping were open in accordance with the standard health rules, there is risk still. So it is advised to shop online whether it is sacrificial animals or your cloths. Online shopping in fact is the safest way to protect yourself and your family from this virus that spreads rapidly with the third wave going on.

The experts also said the online shopping online is the way to be safe in this situation since shopping sometimes become emergency. And for you convenience, the online shopping is very easy nowadays. Many fashion houses and shops are giving facilities to shop online.

The online shops are giving many offers and discounts on various items . Shopping online is the best way to shop in this situation because there is no way to be infected. When you will go outside, there is always risk of being infected by the deadly virus even if you wear mask.

However there is some problem in shopping online though it is not that bigger. Only downsides are the shipping problems and delivery charge, which is now being solved by companies like DHL, Pathao delivery etc. They are trying to give fast deliveries.

With maintaining Dhaka north city corporation and industry ministry's rules and regulations , the e-commerce association of Bangladesh and Bangladesh daily farm association organized digital cattle haat , with the help of business promotional council and A2I's ekshop. For the coronavirus pandemic situation the cattle trading online has been given priority. The link for the digital haat is www.digitalhaat.com.



With the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the whole world now, going out is very risky at this moment. But still there are lot of important works you have to do and for doing that, going out sometimes becomes imperative. To reduce the cases of coronavirus, the government has declared strict lockdown all over the country. For only important work going out can be permissible. In this situation Eid - Ul - Adha has arrived and it's an important festival for the Muslims of Bangladesh. At this moment, people need to go outside for shopping their cloths or even cattle market to buy sacrificial animals.Even though the cattle market and others markets for shopping were open in accordance with the standard health rules, there is risk still. So it is advised to shop online whether it is sacrificial animals or your cloths. Online shopping in fact is the safest way to protect yourself and your family from this virus that spreads rapidly with the third wave going on.The experts also said the online shopping online is the way to be safe in this situation since shopping sometimes become emergency. And for you convenience, the online shopping is very easy nowadays. Many fashion houses and shops are giving facilities to shop online.The online shops are giving many offers and discounts on various items . Shopping online is the best way to shop in this situation because there is no way to be infected. When you will go outside, there is always risk of being infected by the deadly virus even if you wear mask.However there is some problem in shopping online though it is not that bigger. Only downsides are the shipping problems and delivery charge, which is now being solved by companies like DHL, Pathao delivery etc. They are trying to give fast deliveries.With maintaining Dhaka north city corporation and industry ministry's rules and regulations , the e-commerce association of Bangladesh and Bangladesh daily farm association organized digital cattle haat , with the help of business promotional council and A2I's ekshop. For the coronavirus pandemic situation the cattle trading online has been given priority. The link for the digital haat is www.digitalhaat.com.