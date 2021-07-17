Video
Biden, Merkel agree to disagree on pipeline

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

WASHINGTON, July 16: U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to disagree on Thursday about a Russian pipeline project that Washington opposes, while vowing to stand together against aggression from Moscow and anti-democratic action from Beijing.
At what is likely to be the German leader's final visit to the White House before she retires from politics, Biden praised Merkel's "exemplary life of groundbreaking service to Germany and ... to the world".
Transatlantic ties suffered under the tenure of former President Donald Trump, and both Merkel and Biden were eager to show the relationship was on the mend during their time together.
"I value the friendship," Merkel said in the Oval Office, mentioning America's role in building a free and democratic Germany after World War Two. Merkel is the first European leader to visit Biden at the White House since his inauguration in January.    -REUTERS



