Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:21 AM
FB rolls out new emojis with sound to spice up conversations

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

NEW DELHI, July 16: Ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17, Facebook on Friday announced that it is rolling out emojis with sound on Facebook Messenger that is called "Soundmojis".
According to the company, Soundmojis is a next-level emoji that lets users send short sound clips in a Messenger chat, ranging from clapping, crickets, drumroll and evil laughter, to audio clips.
"Every day, people send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis on Messenger. Emojis add colour and vibrancy to Messenger chats all over the world and we rely on them to say what words can`t," Loredana Crisan, VP of Messaging Products, Messenger, said in a statement.    -ZEE NEWS


