Survivors spotted after plane goes missing in Siberia

MOSCOW, July 16: A Russian plane carrying at least 17 people that went missing on Friday in the Siberian region of Tomsk has been found and survivors have been spotted, officials said.

The plane, operated by Siberian Light Aviation (SiLA), was flying from the town of Kedrovy to the regional capital Tomsk when communication was lost, Governor Sergei Zhvachkin's office said in a statement.

It said 17 people were on board including three crew members and four children, though the emergencies ministry later said there were 19 people on board.

The ministry announced later that the plane had been found, apparently after making a "hard landing", and that survivors had been seen.

Russian news agencies quoted officials saying it appeared that all the passengers and crew had survived. -AFP





