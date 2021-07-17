

Pulitzer winning Reuters Journalist killed in Afghanistan

According to Afghanistan's Tolo News, Danish was killed during clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar. Sources said that his body has been handed over by Taliban to the Red Cross and the Indian government is facilitating the return of his mortal remains in coordination with Afghan authorities and Red Cross.

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani has expressed shock over the killing of the Pulitzer award winning Indian photo journalist.

President Ghanis's message released by the Afghanistan embassy in India, read, " While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Siddiqui's family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government's unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists.''

Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay tweeted, " Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Siddiqui in Kandahar last night. The Indian journalist and winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him two weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family and Reuters.''

Danish covered war zones and crisis from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He joined Reuters as an intern in 2010 and rose to be its Chief Photographer. In 2018, he won the Pulitzer Prize in feature photography.

He won it with colleague Adnan Abidi and five others for their work documenting the violence faced by Myanmar's minority Rohingya community.

His candid pictures of mass funerals at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, won his global appreciation and recognition.''

An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, Danish studied at the Mass Communication Research Centre and chose to pursue photography.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences to Danish's family

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul is in touch with Afghan authorities. " We are keeping his family informed of the developments.''

" We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,'' Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Allesandra Galloni said in a statement. They described Danish as an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much loved colleague, Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time.''

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Milla Islamia, Professor Najma Akhtar described Danish's loss as a loss to the nation. " It is very unfortunate that Danish who was at the peak of his career, died in the line of duty in Afghanistan. He decided to pursue Photography as a career and was very successful. This news coverage in Afghanistan has deprived India of a gem.''

Danish's father, Professor Akhtar Siddiqui retired as Dean, Department of Education in Jamia Millia Islmia and also served as Chairperson of the National Council for Teacher Education, a Statutory body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development.









