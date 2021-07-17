Video
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:21 AM
Home Foreign News

South Africa unrest was ‘Planned’: President Cyril Ramaphosa

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

DURBAN, July 16: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday alleged that deadly violence and looting that have shaken the country over the past week were planned, as he arrived in the epicentre of the unrest.
"It is quite clear that all these incidents of unrest and looting were instigated, there were people who planned it and coordinated it," Ramaphosa said.
"We are going after them, we have identified a good number of them and, we will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country," he told reporters.
Shopping malls and warehouses have been ransacked in two provinces, stoking fears of shortages and inflicting a devastating blow to the economy. At least 117 people have died, some shot and others killed in looting stampedes.
Ramaphosa's visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province was his first on the ground since the unrest -- the worst in post-apartheid South Africa -- erupted in the southeastern province before spreading to Johannesburg.
Protests broke out on July 9, a day after ex-president Jacob Zuma, who wields support among the poor and loyalists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC), began a 15-month jail term for snubbing a corruption investigation.
The protests quickly turned into looting as crowds pillaged shops and storehouses, hauling away goods as police stood by, seemingly powerless to act.
The government said on Thursday that one of the suspected instigators had been arrested and 11 were under surveillance.
Ramaphosa will "undertake an oversight visit (in KZN) to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces," his office said earlier. On Wednesday, the government called out around 25,000 troops to tackle the emergency -- 10 times the number that it initially deployed and equivalent to about a third of the country's active military personnel.    -NDTV


