Floods leave at least 126 dead in Europe



A wrecked car lies half buried besides a damaged road in an area destroyed by recent flood waters in Trooz on 16 July 2021. The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on Friday, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people. photo : AFP

Unsuspecting residents were caught completely off guard by the torrent dubbed the "flood of death" by Germany's top-selling daily Bild.

Streets and houses were submerged by water in some areas, while cars were left overturned on soaked streets after flood waters passed. Some districts were completely cut off from the outside world.

"Everything was under water within 15 minutes," Agron Berischa, a 21-year-old decorator from Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state, told AFP.

"Our flat, our office, our neighbours' houses, everywhere was under water."

Residents were shocked by the damage as floodwaters continued to rise overnight.

"We rushed home and found ourselves waist-deep in water. And overnight another 50 centimetres were added," said Christoph Buecken in Eschweiler in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

Adding to the devastation, several more people were feared dead in a landslide in northern Germany on Friday triggered by floods.

Hundreds were unaccounted for in the country, while the death toll in Belgium jumped to 23 with more than 21,000 people left without electricity in one region.

Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hammered by heavy rains, inundating many areas and forcing thousands to be evacuated in the city of Maastricht.

In Germany's hard-hit Ahrweiler district in Rhineland-Palatinate, several houses collapsed completely, drawing comparisons to the aftermath of a tsunami.

At least 24 people were confirmed dead in Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected towns just to the north.

"I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Thursday from Washington, where she met with President Joe Biden.

"My empathy and my heart go out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing."

The number of casualties in Rhineland-Palatinate has reached 60, bringing the national toll to at least 103, authorities said Friday.

In Ahrweiler, around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.

Meanwhile, the climate emergency was already prominent in the campaign for September elections in Germany, but devastating floods have further shone the spotlight on what has become a hot button issue for all candidates.

More than 100 people were killed in western Germany in what has been dubbed a "flood of death" that crashed on to houses in a violent storm overnight Wednesday, sweeping them away, uprooting trees and leaving a trail of despair in its wake.

As the country struggles to come to terms with the tragedy, politicians have so far broadly refrained from politicising the issue.

A Green lawmaker who had slammed the policies of rival parties just as the tragedy unfolded deleted his tweet, accused of shamelessly using the event for personal gain.

But political leaders have been quick to pinpoint climate change as a cause of the tragedy. -AFP





SCHULD, July 16: The death toll from devastating floods in Europe soared to at least 126 on Friday, most in western Germany where emergency responders were frantically searching for missing people.Unsuspecting residents were caught completely off guard by the torrent dubbed the "flood of death" by Germany's top-selling daily Bild.Streets and houses were submerged by water in some areas, while cars were left overturned on soaked streets after flood waters passed. Some districts were completely cut off from the outside world."Everything was under water within 15 minutes," Agron Berischa, a 21-year-old decorator from Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state, told AFP."Our flat, our office, our neighbours' houses, everywhere was under water."Residents were shocked by the damage as floodwaters continued to rise overnight."We rushed home and found ourselves waist-deep in water. And overnight another 50 centimetres were added," said Christoph Buecken in Eschweiler in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).Adding to the devastation, several more people were feared dead in a landslide in northern Germany on Friday triggered by floods.Hundreds were unaccounted for in the country, while the death toll in Belgium jumped to 23 with more than 21,000 people left without electricity in one region.Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hammered by heavy rains, inundating many areas and forcing thousands to be evacuated in the city of Maastricht.In Germany's hard-hit Ahrweiler district in Rhineland-Palatinate, several houses collapsed completely, drawing comparisons to the aftermath of a tsunami.At least 24 people were confirmed dead in Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected towns just to the north."I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Thursday from Washington, where she met with President Joe Biden."My empathy and my heart go out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing."The number of casualties in Rhineland-Palatinate has reached 60, bringing the national toll to at least 103, authorities said Friday.In Ahrweiler, around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.Meanwhile, the climate emergency was already prominent in the campaign for September elections in Germany, but devastating floods have further shone the spotlight on what has become a hot button issue for all candidates.More than 100 people were killed in western Germany in what has been dubbed a "flood of death" that crashed on to houses in a violent storm overnight Wednesday, sweeping them away, uprooting trees and leaving a trail of despair in its wake.As the country struggles to come to terms with the tragedy, politicians have so far broadly refrained from politicising the issue.A Green lawmaker who had slammed the policies of rival parties just as the tragedy unfolded deleted his tweet, accused of shamelessly using the event for personal gain.But political leaders have been quick to pinpoint climate change as a cause of the tragedy. -AFP