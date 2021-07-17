Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Beitar cancel friendly after Barca 'oppose' Jerusalem venue

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

JERUSALEM, JULY 16: The owner of Israeli football club Beitar Jerusalem announced Thursday the cancellation of a friendly with Barcelona, a fixture purportedly scheduled for August 4.   
"I am forced to cancel the match against Barcelona," due to Barcelona's "politically motivated" refusal to play in Jerusalem, Beitar owner Moshe Hogeg said in a post on Facebook.
"I bought Beitar out of love for the holy city and if I back down from playing in Jerusalem because of political motives, I would not be acting in line with my principles," Hogeg added.
He said Barcelona would only agree to play the game in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.
Sources at Barcelona however told AFP that the Spanish club consider various options for pre-season friendlies, but that a proposed meeting with Beitar Jerusalem was never confirmed.
The Palestinian Football Federation had condemned holding the fixture in Jerusalem, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem as its undivided capital.
East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day war and was later annexed by the Jewish state, in a move never internationally recognised. It is claimed by the Palestinians as the capital of their own future state.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beitar cancel friendly after Barca 'oppose' Jerusalem venue
Ugandan weightlifter missing as Tokyo marks week to Covid-hit Olympics
Azarenka joins list of Olympic Games tennis exits
Celtic sign Japan forward Furuhashi
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
No flag, no anthem, but Russia Olympic chief still wants Tokyo golds
Kane 'our player' says new Spurs boss Nuno
Sri Lanka suffer Perera injury blow for India series


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft