Beitar cancel friendly after Barca 'oppose' Jerusalem venue

JERUSALEM, JULY 16: The owner of Israeli football club Beitar Jerusalem announced Thursday the cancellation of a friendly with Barcelona, a fixture purportedly scheduled for August 4.

"I am forced to cancel the match against Barcelona," due to Barcelona's "politically motivated" refusal to play in Jerusalem, Beitar owner Moshe Hogeg said in a post on Facebook.

"I bought Beitar out of love for the holy city and if I back down from playing in Jerusalem because of political motives, I would not be acting in line with my principles," Hogeg added.

He said Barcelona would only agree to play the game in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Sources at Barcelona however told AFP that the Spanish club consider various options for pre-season friendlies, but that a proposed meeting with Beitar Jerusalem was never confirmed.

The Palestinian Football Federation had condemned holding the fixture in Jerusalem, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israel claims the whole of Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day war and was later annexed by the Jewish state, in a move never internationally recognised. It is claimed by the Palestinians as the capital of their own future state. -AFP