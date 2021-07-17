Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 July, 2021, 6:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ugandan weightlifter missing as Tokyo marks week to Covid-hit Olympics

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

TOKYO, JULY 16: Japanese authorities were searching for a Ugandan weightlifter on Friday after he went missing just a week before the Tokyo Olympics, which have sparked public opposition over their coronavirus risks.
Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, who was taking part in a training camp near Osaka, failed to turn up to a Covid-19 test and was not in his hotel room.
His disappearance comes with intense scrutiny in Japan over the risk of virus infections spreading from the postponed 2020 Games, as cases surge in the country.
On Friday, the government said it had asked organisers to investigate reports of Games participants breaking virus rules, a day after Olympic chief Thomas Bach insisted the regulations "are working, and they are enforced".
Among thousands of Games-related arrivals in July, only a handful of positive cases have been recorded.
But ahead of the opening ceremony on July 23, Tokyo is under a virus state of emergency and has in recent days recorded its highest infection numbers since January.
Organisers have been forced to bar spectators from all events in Tokyo and most venues elsewhere, while athletes, officials and staff face strict anti-virus measures including regular testing and limits on their movement.
Ten positive cases, including one athlete, have emerged among Games participants in the past two days.
Further cases have been found among teams arriving for training camps, with Japanese media reporting Friday that a member of Nigeria's delegation had been hospitalised after testing positive at the airport.
Ssekitoleko's disappearance in Izumisano city comes after two members of Uganda's delegation tested positive in Japan, including a coach who was isolated at the airport.
"The city is making all efforts to search for the individual. We have reported the matter to police," a statement from city authorities said.
Japan has seen a smaller Covid-19 outbreak than many countries, with fewer than 15,000 deaths despite avoiding harsh lockdowns, but only around 20 percent of the population is fully vaccinated so far.
- 'Feels like we're in prison' -
Dozens of teams are already in Japan -- some at training camps dotted around the country, and others in the Olympic Village, where national flags have been hung on the buildings housing delegations.
However, Australian basketball star Liz Cambage announced her withdrawal over the mental health risks of staying in "terrifying" bubble conditions.
"No family. No friends. No fans. No support system outside of my team. It's honestly terrifying for me," the four-time WNBA All-Star said in a statement.
British weightlifter Sarah Davies said living in the bubble felt like "prison".
"We have what we call the prison yard," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account as she walked on a stretch of pavement.
"So we can literally walk up and down this stretch between the hours of 7 am and 10 am, and that is the only time we're allowed outside," she said.
"Genuinely, feels like we're in prison. But, hey, it is what it is... Welcome to Olympic Games, Covid edition."
Olympic officials are also in Japan, including Bach who visited Hiroshima on Friday to mark the start of an "Olympic truce" that urges a worldwide halt to hostilities during the Games.
The visit sparked some controversy, with more than 70,000 people signing a petition opposing his trip and accusing Bach of using Hiroshima and Nagasaki "to promote the Olympics... even though it is being forced through despite opposition".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Beitar cancel friendly after Barca 'oppose' Jerusalem venue
Ugandan weightlifter missing as Tokyo marks week to Covid-hit Olympics
Azarenka joins list of Olympic Games tennis exits
Celtic sign Japan forward Furuhashi
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
No flag, no anthem, but Russia Olympic chief still wants Tokyo golds
Kane 'our player' says new Spurs boss Nuno
Sri Lanka suffer Perera injury blow for India series


Latest News
Lockdown lifting may make country a deathtrap: BNP
25,000 troops deployed to quell South Africa riots, 117 dead
Momen for trade facilitation to connect Central and South Asia
Sale of animals starts at cattle markets in capital on Saturday
PM greets national cricket team
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day observed
Rotary governor Faruqui inaugurates plantation of 1 mln saplings
Destiny's Rafiqul Amin holds 5 zoom meetings in BSMMU prison cell
Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75
Liton, Shakib help Bangladesh take 1-0 lead
Most Read News
Two eerily similar blazes; lessons not learned
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Flooding kills 70 in Germany, Belgium
Brahmanbaria, Bashundhara and Ataur register big wins
Bangladeshi pop culture and Kishwar Chowdhury
Floyd's murder: An exemplary judgement against racism
Disciplined, modern army always plays role in consolidating democracy: PM
WHO urges China to co-operate more in Covid probe
Counterfeit money: Caution is essential
Death toll in Germany, Belgium floods rises to 90
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft