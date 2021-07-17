Azarenka joins list of Olympic Games tennis exits

PARIS, JULY 16: Former world number one and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Victoria Azarenka on Thursday became the latest Grand Slam winner to withdraw from the Tokyo Games, citing "challenges from the pandemic."

Azarenka, who won mixed doubles gold alongside Max Mirnyi in 2012, as well as a bronze in singles, joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem and Angelique Kerber in pulling out.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics," the 31-year-old Belarusian wrote on Twitter.

"I have many amazing memories winning the gold while competing and representing Belarus in previous Games. -AFP





