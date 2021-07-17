Video
Saturday, 17 July, 2021
Kane 'our player' says new Spurs boss Nuno

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

LONDON, JULY 16: Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo issued a hands off warning to clubs interested in Harry Kane on Friday amid speculation over the England captain's future.
Kane is reportedly keen to leave his boyhood club this summer in the search for the first silverware of his career.
Despite Kane's efforts in winning the Premier League Golden Boot last season, Spurs have missed out on Champions League football for the second consecutive season.
And England's heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on penalties means the 27-year-old is still yet to win a major trophy in his career for club or country.
Premier League champions Manchester City have been strongly linked with a move for Kane as they look to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.
But former Wolves boss Nuno, who was appointed as Jose Mourinho's successor, is expecting his prized asset to return to Tottenham for pre-season training after a short break following his efforts at the European Championship.
"Harry is our player. That is period. No need to talk about anything else," said the Portuguese, who was finally appointed on June 30, over two months on from Mourinho's sacking.
"Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy and when Harry comes again we will have time to speak and have good conversations.
"I am looking forward to him joining the group and start working together. I am excited to work with all the players, Harry is a top player. Harry is one of the best players in the world, that is all there is to say."    -AFP


