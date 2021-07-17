Video
Indian commentators absorbing strange Covid times in Sri Lanka

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
BIPIN DANI

India's two renowned cricket commentators Charu Sharma and Murali Kartik have reached Colombo and completed their mandatory quarantine.
They will be doing commentary with a few others (local-Roshan Abeyshinghe and Rusell Arnold, South Africa's HD Ackerman) commentators for the forthcoming ODI and the T-20 series against Sri Lanka.
Charu Sharma is well-known for his television presentations and a quiz master. Last year, he was one of the on-line auctioneers for the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Former left-arm spinner Murali Kartik has played 8 Tests, 37 ODIs and 1 T-20I.
The commentators are already in strict bio-bubble in their hotel rooms and have not been able to watch players' practice sessions.
They cannot leave the hotel. They will only be allowed to leave in a secure van on match days.
They will be taken straight to the commentary box and then  straight back to the hotel after the match.
They will have to patiently absorb these strange Covid times. 





