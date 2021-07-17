NoFeL post big win as Hasan scores hat-trick in BCL

Hasan slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw NoFeL Sporting Club recorded an overwhelming 6-0 goals victory over Victoria Sporting Club in the Bangladesh Championship League Football held on Friday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

Apart from Hasan's hat-trick with three goals in the 9th, 18th and 34th minutes, Mahmudul, Mamun and Raton supported him with a lone goal each in the 25th, 42nd and 75th minutes respectively for the winning side in the ones-sided affairs.

In the day's second match held at the same venue, Zillur slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Fortis Football Club blanked Agrani Bank Limited Sporting Club by 4-0 goals.

In the proceeding, Zillur scored hat-trick with three goals in the 7th, 34th and 81st minutes while Ziku supported him with a lone goal in the 18th minute of the match after Fortis FC led the first half by 3-0 goals.

In the third match of the day also held at the same venue, Swadhinata Krira Sangha registered a 4-1 goal victory over Fakirerpool Young Men's Club.

In the day's match, Rasel, Sabbir, Bokor and Emon scored one goal apiece for Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the 13th, 35th , 62nd and 73rd minutes respective while Roman netted the lone goal for Fakirerpool Young Men's Club in the 78th minute of the match. -BSS







