All BPL matches to be held at BNS before Eid-ul-Azha

Before the Eid-ul Azha, all the nineteen round matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football will be held at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Friday released the rescheduled fixture of the nineteen round which will conclude on July 19 with two matches will be held on each day.

According to the rescheduled fixture, the first match will begin at 4.30 pm while the second match will start at 6.45 pm

Before going to Eid-ul-Azha break, Saif Sporting Club will play against Arambagh Krira Sangha in the first match while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will take on Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the last matches of the nineteen round on July 19.

In the previous league's fixture which BFF released earlier, Bangladesh Police Football Club and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society match was scheduled for July 17 at Fortis Sports Ground while Saif SC and Arambagh Krira Sangha match was slated for July 19 at the same venue. -BSS





