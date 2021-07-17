Video
Home Sports

Women's Football League

Bashundhara Kings ready to celebrate party

Published : Saturday, 17 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bashundhara Kings ready to celebrate party

Bashundhara Kings ready to celebrate party

Holders Bashundhara Kings eagerly waiting to celebrate the party as they face Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados in their penultimate match of the Women's Football League scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
The match kicks off at 10:00am, following the match between Nasrin Sports Academy vs Cumilla United Club that begins at 8:00am at the same venue.
 The star-studded side Bashundhara Kings needs only a draw against Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados to retain the league title and they will have one more match in hand to play. If they able to snatch only one point from today's match, it will be second successive times for them of winning the trophy of the league after they also won the league title in the previous edition.
Bashundhara Kings currently dominate the points table with 36 point from 12 matches while Jamalpur Kacharipara Akados stand at fifth position with 13 points from the same number of matches.       
While Nasrin Sports Academy currently stand at fourth position in the league table with 16 points from 12 matches while Cumilla United place at sixth position the table with 12 points playing the same number of outings.
In the day's third match of the fixture, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club will play against bottom-ranked Suddopuskorini Jubo Sporting Club that kicks off at 12:00pm.
Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club, who stand at second position in the points table, have 30 points from 12 matches while Suddopuskorini
Jubo Sporting Club
collected three points playing the same number of matches.     -BSS


